  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Guntur: Need to check anaemia among schoolgirls stressed

Guntur: Need to check anaemia among schoolgirls stressed
x

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, Palnadu district Collector Siva Shankar Lotheti and MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy releasing haemoglobin progress cards at Bhuvanachanra Hall in Narasaraopet on Wednesday

Highlights

Due to anaemia, adolescent girls are facing health problems, noted Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu

Guntur : Due to anaemia, adolescent girls are facing health problems, noted Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu. He released the haemoglobin progress cards at a meeting held at Bhuvanachandra Hall in Narasaraopet on Wednesday.

the Minister said due to anaemia adolescent girls will get less oxygen supply to the body. He said if they take nutritious food, haemoglobin percentage will increase and as a result, they will be more active which will lead to an increase of pass percentage in tenth class. He stressed the need to take food made with jaggery, curry leaves, milk and egg to check anaemia and added that a haemoglobin progress card is useful. He said this programme will be implemented across the State.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu urged the parents to properly use the financial assistance extended by the government under Amma Vodi scheme and give nutritious food to the children. He urged the officials to create awareness to the parents of children about the Bangaruthalli programme.

District Collector Siva Sankar said the aim of the government is to increase haemoglobin at least 9% in children. For this purpose, the government is supplying ragi malt, egg, chikkis to school students and urged the students to avail the facility provided by the government.

MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Joint Collector A Syam Prasad, trainee Collector Kalpasri, DMHO Dr B Ravi and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X