Guv Abdul Nazeer to attend National Voters Day celebrations

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer would be attending as the chief guest at the 15th National Voters Day celebrations to be held at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here on January 25, said NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha here on Tuesday.

He conducted a meeting with the officials of various departments in Pingali Venkayya conference hall at the Collectorate to discuss the conduct of the programme. The Chief Electoral Officer is going to organise the National Voters Day celebrations which would be attended by the senior IAS and IPS officers from all districts across the state to receive awards.

He instructed the DIPRO to oversee the live feed system and LED screens and media coverage of the event.

The youth welfare officer was told to ensure the attendance of NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides to the programme.

District Revenue Officer Lakshmi Narasimham, Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, assistant secretary of Chief electoral office Anjaneyulu, additional municipal commissioner Chandrasekhar, SO Konda Reddy, DRDA project director K Srinivasa Rao, DMHO Dr M Suhasini, Youth welfare officer U Srinivasa Rao, DIPRO U Surendranath, Forest settlement officer A Ravindra Rao, DEO UV Subba Rao, RIOC Siva Satyanarayana Reddy, Tahsildars B Suguna, RV Rohini, Surya Rao, Venkatramaiah, Venkateswarlu and others participated.