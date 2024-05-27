Health officials told to be on high alert in monsoon season

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Health and Family welfare Dr S Venkateswar has asked the District Medical and Health officers to be on high alert in the monsoon season as there is a possibility of spread of seasonal diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya in the State.

He said the District Medical and Health officers have to work in co-ordination with the municipal department officials to check these seasonal diseases. He urged the officials to take measures on war-footing basis to check dengue cases in the limits of Urban Primary Health Centres, where more cases are reported.

In a press release on Sunday, the Commissioner of Health and Family welfare Venkateswar asked the officials to be on high alert in view of the monsoon season beginning next month. He said the next four months are very important in the State as far as seasonal deseases are concerned.

Referring to Adult TB BCG vaccination, he said the adults above 18 years of age must be vaccinated in the State. He said Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts are lagging behind in the Adult TB BCG vaccination and asked the concerned officials to launch massive campaign to create awareness among the people on the importance of Adult BCG vaccination.

He suggested to the officials to launch campaign by distributing pamphlets, wall posters and other means of publicity. He instructed the officials to set up special camps at village and ward secretariats and other government offices. He urged the State-level officials to launch a campaign on the importance of adult vaccination to check TB BCG.