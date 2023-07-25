Live
- High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
- Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
- Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
- New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
- Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- Beautician course for women launched
- Dispute Over Installation Of Ambedkar Statue: Ex-MP lauds Dalits for patience
- SFI demands distribution of textbooks
Just In
High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
Heavy rains forecast for 3 days in Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada: The IMD issued very heavy rainfall warning in isolated places of Andhra Pradesh starting from July 25 to 27.Orange alert (very heavy...
Vijayawada: The IMD issued very heavy rainfall warning in isolated places of Andhra Pradesh starting from July 25 to 27.
Orange alert (very heavy rainfall) warning has been issued for three districts of Bapatla, Krishna and West Godavari on July 25 and yellow alert (heavy rainfall) ifor all the other districts except of Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati.
Very heavy rainfall (orange) alert warning has been issued to ASR district, Eluru, NTR and Palnadu districts by the IMD on July 26. According to Meteorological centre, Amaravati, heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur and Krishna on July 26. The IMD issued yellow alert warning to these four districts.
Heavy rainfall warning has been forecast for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Nandyal and Kurnool districts on July 26.
Orange warning has been issued to (very heavy rainfall) to Palnadu, NTR, Eluru and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts on July 27.
Heavy rainfall warning (yellow alert) has been issued to Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts on July 27.
On the other hand, low pressure area that is likely to form over Bay of Bengal in Odisha and North Coastal Andhra region within 24 hours is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region around July 26, said the IMD. Subsequently, it is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.