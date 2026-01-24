Helmet saves lives of bike riders: Collector

Vijayawada: Helmet acts as a protective shield for the lives of two-wheeler riders and wearing one while driving is essential to reach one’s destination safely, said district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha. He urged vehicle users to strictly follow traffic rules and take necessary precautions to avoid road accidents.

As part of National Road Safety Month celebrations, women’s bike rally was organised on Friday under the joint aegis of the District Transport Department and the Police Department. The rally was flagged off by the district Collector from the Collectorate premises.

Addressing the participants, Dr Lakshmisha said the rally was organised to create complete awareness among the public on the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. He noted that with changing times, women are increasingly excelling in employment and business sectors and are using two-wheelers extensively in their daily lives. As the number of women bike riders continues to rise, creating awareness among them about helmet usage has become extremely important, he added.

The Collector pointed out that reports indicate a majority of road accidents occur due to negligent driving and violation of traffic rules. Riding without a helmet, in particular, poses serious risks, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sk Shireen Begum stressed that drivers of cars and two-wheelers must compulsorily wear seat belts and helmets. She said the police and transport departments are conducting various programmes to educate the public on traffic regulations. As part of these efforts, the women’s bike rally was organised to promote helmet usage. She warned that special surveillance is being maintained and cases are being booked, with fines imposed, against riders found violating helmet rules.

ACP Vamsidhar Goud, RTOs R Praveen and K Venkateswara Rao, Motor Vehicle Inspectors MD Ali, K Shivaram Goud, A Uday Shiva Prasad and Ch Geetanjali, KBN College AO Narayana Rao, and several women participated in the rally.