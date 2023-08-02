Hindu Dharma campaign from Annavaram on Aug 6

Vijayawada: Aiming to conveying the importance of the Sanathana Hindu Dharma to today’s generation, the government is going to conduct Hindu Dharma Prachara Programme by forming Dharma Prachara Parishad, said endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana.

He said the programme would be started from AnnavaramSatyanarayana temple on August 6 and will be continued for one month. As part of this, various cultural programmes will be organised in temples, schools and colleges around Annavaram. Local artists would be made participants in these programs and they would also be given rewards.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister and endowments minister informed that the construction works of 1,917 temples undertaken with the funds of Srivani Trust would be completed soon and added that all this temples’ construction is likely to be completed by November this year.

He said that already constructed of 200 temple had been completed and construction of 912 temples is under various stages. Foundation stone for constructing 798 temples would be laid and proposals have been sent to the TTD for constructing another 870 temples.

To speed up construction, committees had been formed with local members and also funds to the tune of Rs2 lakh were also released as an advance to those committees. “We appointed one assistant engineer for every 30 temples to oversee the constructions as well as speed up the construction. All the constructions are being reviewed once every 15 days and the progress is posted on the endowments dashboard,” he informed.

Referring to the irregularities in the TirupatiHathiramji Math, Satyanarayana said that the state DharmikaParishad had decided to take further action against Arjun Das, the former mahant of the Math.

He said that the three-member committee had confirmed with multiple proofs that ArjunDas had committed several irregularities. Arjun Das, who was the former Mahant of TirupatiHathiramji Math, has been accused of committing many illegalities by leasing out Math’s properties and misappropriating assets worth crores of rupees. The government has taken action against him through the State Dharmika Parishad as per the orders of the state High Court and he has been suspended by the Rashtra Dharmika Parishad and asuitable person has been appointed for that Math.

However, a three-member committee has been appointed to investigate the allegations against Arjun Das. A three-member committee conducted a comprehensive inquiry into this issue and submitted a report confirming 16 allegations. The state DharmikaParishad has fully examined this comprehensive report and decided to take action against Arjun Das,the minister explained.