‘HPV vaccine lifesaver for girls’

Vijayawada: Noted physician Dr G Samaram stated that cervical cancer is highly prevalent among women in India and that the primary cause of this disease is the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). He emphasised that the HPV vaccine can effectively prevent this dangerous disease and described it as a lifesaving vaccine for girls. Dr Samaram delivered a lecture on the topic “HPV Vaccine” at the 1356th weekly health seminar, held on Friday at Vasavya Nursing Home here.

Dr Samaram explained that after the Human Papilloma Virus enters the body, it may remain without symptoms for a long period and may later manifest as cervical cancer. In rare cases, it may also cause throat cancer and cancers related to other reproductive organs. He noted that every year more than 120,000 new cervical cancer cases are reported in India, and nearly 75,000 women lose their lives due to this disease.

Dr Samaram explained that the HPV vaccine is a preventive vaccine that protects against HPV strains responsible for cancer and that the vaccine has been scientifically proven to be safe. Dr Samaram added that boys can also receive the vaccine, although the need is comparatively less than for girls. He explained that while approximately one in 100,000 boys may develop penile cancer, 6 to 25 girls per 100,000 may develop cervical cancer.