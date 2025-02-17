Invest in handlooms & textile sector: Minister to industrialists

Vijayawada: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha has asked the industrialists of India and abroad to invest in the handloom and textile sector in Andhra Pradesh and explained the initiative launched by the government to develop the handloom sector in the State.

Minister Savitha participated in the Bharat Tex Expo -2025 being held in New Delhi on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the expo and addressed the investors.

Prominent entrepreneurs from India and other countries participated in the expo. Savitha told the entrepreneurs that Andhra Pradesh is the ideal State for investment and the State government was giving subsidy to promote the handloom sector.

She said plenty of skilled manpower was available in the State. The APCO was participating in handloom exhibitions across the country to promote the handloom products.

Savitha said the State government has been working with objective of providing work to the weavers 365 days a year and giving 15 per cent subsidy on purchase of yarn. She said keeping in view of the great demand for the handloom products, the government has launched the sale of handloom products on commerce giants like Amazon, Mithra, Flipkart, Geomart etc. She said door delivery facility was being provided with the help of APCO to the customers.

The Minister said the State government will give full co-operation to the investors and asked the latter to invest in AP in handloom sector. Commissioner of Textiles and Handlooms Rekha Rani and other officials accompanied the Minister.