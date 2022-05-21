Jagan had to follow in Naidu's footsteps, says Lokesh

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Friday asserted that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had no choice but to follow in the footsteps of Chandrababu Naidu for attracting investments, however much he might have criticised him.

Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed 'foreign visits' as unnecessary for inviting investors and industrialists. But now, he was going on a special flight to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit.

In a statement here, Lokesh recalled how Chief Minister Jagan criticised Chandrababu Naidu's Davos visits. He even called money spent on Davos visits a total waste of public money. Now, the AP government was setting up its own pavilion there.

The TDP MLC said it might be the God's script that Jagan Mohan Reddy had to undertake Davos' visit following the example of Chandrababu Naidu. By now, it should be clear that all adversaries would have to eventually toe the line of Naidu.

Lokesh asserted that everybody would have to follow Naidu's ideas from welfare to information technology and from Amaravati Capital construction to Davos' visits. The TDP government's path was turning into the royal path for critics and detractors. Meanwhile, Lokesh spoke to the family members of deceased Subrahmanyam, former car driver of YSRCP MLC, over phone. He promised all support from the TDP till justice was done to the family. The life of a youth having a bright future was cut short abruptly.

Subrahmanyam's wife told Lokesh that MLC Ananta Babu had killed her husband. The police were trying to turn the 'murder' into an accident death. The police attacked the family members when they obstructed the shifting of the dead body. In the past, they issued death threats but now they took him away and then murdered him, she said.