Join all eligible persons in Pension Yojana, banks told

Vijayawada: The banks should strive to join every eligible person in the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), chief general manager of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Pravesh Kumar said here on Thursday.

Addressing an outreach programme organised jointly by state-level bankers committee in association with PFRDA, Pravesh Kumar complimented the functioning of the banks in Andhra Pradesh in the implementation of Atal Pension Yojana. The names of about 5.61 lakh persons were registered in the scheme during the last year, he said and suggested to the bankers to continue the good work.

Convener of the state-level bankers committee (SLBM) C V N Bhaskara Rao said that any person in the age group of 18 and 40 may join the APY and by the time they attain 60 years they may get pension depending upon their investment in the Yojana. “About seven crore persons across the country joined this Yojana with 31 lakh from Andhra Pradesh alone.”

Bhaskara Rao appealed to the fellow bankers to encourage the eligible persons to join the Yojana. He suggested the Bank Mitras should take initiative in this regard.

Later, the meeting discussed the problems at the field level.

The branch managers, LDMs, business correspondents were felicitated for their good performance.

SLBC coordinators E Rajubabu and Srinivas Dasyam, NTR district LDM K Priyanka, NABARD deputy general manager, state-level controllers of banks, branch managers, Bank Mitras and others participated.