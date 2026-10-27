Kaladarshini cultural fest begins

Vijayawada: The 23rd Kaladarshini Cultural Festival 2026 commenced with great enthusiasm at Andhra Loyola College, celebrating the power of arts to inspire young minds and enrich society.

Hundreds of students and 45 singing groups participated in the cultural celebrations, while more than 300 students showcased their creativity in drawing and painting competitions.

Dr MC Das, N Lalitha Prasad, Pasumarthi Srinivasa Sharma, Kaladarshini Director Fr K Ravindra and other fathers of Andhra Loyola College attended the inaugural ceremony. The speakers appreciated Kaladarshini’s longstanding efforts to promote arts and culture since its inception.

Dr Das observed that fine arts played a significant role in shaping individuals into better human beings.

Lalitha Prasad urged the Loyola management to expand its cultural activities, while Pasumarthi Srinivasa Sharma encouraged students to draw inspiration from the great artists of Andhra Pradesh.