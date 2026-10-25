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Kota Pullamma in race for first NTR ZP chairperson post
Vijayawada: Kota Pullamma, former sarpanch of Gampalagudem, has emerged as a potential contender for the first Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson post in NTR district. She has filed her nomination as TDP candidate from Gampalagudem ZPTC segment, with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) reportedly backing her candidature.
The ZP chairperson post in NTR district has been reserved for SC under general category. However, the ruling TDP is reportedly considering electing an SC woman to the post, according to party sources.
Of the 16 ZPTC segments in the district, Penuganchiprolu and Ibrahimpatnam have been reserved for SC general candidates, while Nandigama and Tiruvuru are reserved for SC women. Gampalagudem, however, falls under Open Category (OC), providing an opportunity for the party to field Pullamma from the segment while considering her for the chairperson’s post. Party sources said Pullamma, who comes from a middle-class family, enjoys Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath’s backing. Her family’s association with the MP is believed to have strengthened her prospects.
Meanwhile, senior TDP leader Vasam Muniah has reportedly sought the chairperson’s post for his wife, Yashoda, who filed her nomination from Tiruvuru ZPTC segment. According to sources, party leadership has directed Muniah to withdraw his wife’s nomination. However, Jillepalli Sudheer Babu from Penuganchiprolu is also aspiring for chairperson’s post.
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