'Koushal' awards bring out talent of rural students: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan appreciated the efforts of teachers, coordinators and organisers of the State-level competition 'Koushal-2021', conducted exclusively for the students of government schools in Andhra Pradesh, which is a great platform to bring out the latent talent of rural students of the State.

He was the chief guest at 'Koushal 2021' programme organised by Bharatiya Vijnana Mandali and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST) in virtual mode at School of Planning & Architecture from Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said it is significant to note that Koushal-2021 programme coincides with the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahaotsav', as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence and the occasion gives an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of our eminent scientists, like Dr Raghunadh Mashalkar, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr Anil Kakodkar and others, who are the spirit behind the Vijnana Bharathi movement.

The Governor further said, "It is our duty and responsibility to safeguard and spread the traditional knowledge systems which have relevance even today after hundreds and thousands of years."

"We need to make our country self-reliant in all walks of life by inculcating the 'Swadeshi Spirit' to achieve 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said the Governor.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar and representatives of Vijnana Bharathi and Bharatiya Vijnana Mandali, were present on the occasion.