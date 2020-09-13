Krishna district collector cancels coronavirus treatment at Vijayawada Liberty hospitals

It is no wonder if we say that many hospitals are charging lakhs of rupees and messing with the lives of patients in the name of coronavirus treatment. No matter how many measures the government takes, the private hospitals still resorting to such means. A woman has complained against the Vijayawada Liberty Hospital management that her husband lost his life after collecting lakhs of fees. With this, District Collector Imtiaz became serious about the incident on Sunday and cancelled the license of Liberty Hospital in Vijayawada.

A three-member committee has been set up to look into the complaint of a woman from Rajahmundry, the collector said. Liberty Hospital is reportedly charging higher fees than what the government has set. With the report provided by the committee, the Collector issued orders that the coronavirus treatment at the Liberty Hospital in Autonagar to be cancelled. Officials, however, ordered that corona victims being treated at the hospital be relocated.

Andhra Pradesh has registered 9,901 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 5.57 lakh, health officials said on Saturday. As many as 10,292 more patients have recovered from the virus. Three districts have reported more than 1,000 cases, East Godavari (1,398), Prakasam (1,146), and West Godavari (1,069). Among other places, Chittoor accounted for 932 infections, followed by Kadapa (792), Nellore (711), and Visakhapatnam (584). Meanwhile, Covid-19 fatalities declined to 67 in the past 24 hours, even as the statewide toll rose to 4,846, inching towards the 5,000 marks. However, on a positive note, 10,292 more patients have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 4.57 lakh.