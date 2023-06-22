Law & order totally failed in State: Gidugu Rudra Raju

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju alleged that law and order situation declined in the State and anti-social elements are ruling.

He said the brutal murder of a 15-year-old boy in Repalle is the best example of the deteriorating condition of law and order in the State.

Addressing the media at the party office Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday, Rudra Raju extended condolences to the bereaved family.

He said Congress is trying to help the family of the deceased boy.

Referring to the Youth Congress, he said the All India Youth Conference will be held in Bengaluru from July 10 to 12.

He released a poster in this regard. He said the conference will discuss various issues and declare the plan of action about the future of youth in the country.

Referring to the BJP-led Union government, the APCC chief alleged that the Central government betrayed the people of India. He said BJP promised to provide two crore jobs in a year, but grossly ignored the promise.

AICC secretaries Mayappan, Christopher Tilak, APCC working president Janga Gowtham, Mahila Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri, State Youth Congress president Lakkaraju Ramarao and other leaders participated in the press conference.