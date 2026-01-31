Lawyers take out Gandhi message yatra

Vijayawada: Onthe death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Bezwada Bar Association and SVD Law College jointly organised a commemorative programme at Bezwada Bar Association premises here on Friday.

Bar Association president AK Basha and Joint Secretary G Varaha Lakshmi offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Later, a Gandhi Message Yatra, flagged off by Guntur Bar Association president Y Siva Surya Narayana, was taken out from Bar Association to Gandhi Hill here, with lawyers marching while carrying a 100-foot national tricolour.

The 100-foot tricolour was unfurled atop Gandhi Hill, followed by floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and a commemorative meeting. On the occasion, members of the Gandhi Hill Foundation Trust informed that the Central government has decided to develop six Gandhi Hills across India as prestigious memorials dedicated to Gandhiji, and that chairman Dr KPC Gandhi is actively striving to realise this vision.

Addressing the gathering, Bezwada Bar Association president Basha said that just as Mahatma Gandhi practised the legal profession, lawyers today must show greater commitment to justice rather than merely to procedural technicalities. He emphasised that the primary duty of a lawyer is not just to win cases, but to uphold justice.

Former Mayor Dr Jandhyala Sankar recalled the support of late Karnati Ram Mohan Rao, who stood as a strong pillar, and said that the collective support of lawyers played a key role in the successful implementation of development programmes in Vijayawada.