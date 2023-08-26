Lokesh yatra a huge success in Krishna, say TDP leaders

Vijayawada: Condemning the unparliamentary language and allegations made against the TDP supremo N Chanrdrababu Naidu and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and his Yuva Galam padayatra by the YSRCP leaders, TDP politburo member and former minister Kollu Ravindra said that YSRCP MLA and leaders are making these derogatory remarks only due to fear of debacle in the ensuing elections.

He further alleged that during the YSRCP rule, the state has been witnessing complete failure in all sectors for the past four-and-a-half years and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had totally destroyed the state’s stature, reputation and stalled the progress.

Addressing the media at TDP office here on Friday, Ravindra said that while TDP supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu laid a foundation towards developing Andhra Pradesh on par with other states in the country, but the YSRCP government had ruined that vision.

Referring to the Yuva Galam padayatra, he said that the walkhathon was a huge success in the NTR and Krishna districts. Thousands of people participated in this padayatra and expressed their gratitude and support towards Lokesh who was fighting against the government’s autocratic policies.

He said that police registered three cases against TDP leaders and Lokesh’s padayatra and police came to give notices to Lokesh. He further said that won’t shake their determination to fight on for the people.

Meanwhile, Krishna district TDP president Konakalla Narayana Rao also expressed his gratitude to the people for making Lokesh Yuva Galam padayatra in Krishna district a grand success. He said that the padayatra continued for 77.5 kilometre for six days in the district. People from all walks of life, including women, youth, gave a warm welcome to the padayatra and expressed huge support. Narayana Rao appealed to the people to continue their support till bringing back the TDP into power for the sake of future of Andhra Pradesh.