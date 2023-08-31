LPG price slash is just an election stunt: CPM

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday launched Samara Bheri, a State-wide agitation against price rice, unemployment and exorbitant power bills collected by the State government. Along with Chigurupati Babu Rao and other leaders, he launched Samara Bheri, which will continue till September 4, and participated in the signature campaign and conducted padayatra in Beasant Road. The CPM take up protests, signature campaign and create awareness among the people on price rise, unemployment and other problems.

Addressing the public, Srinivasa Rao criticised that slashing the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 200 is election stunt by the BJP government. He said keeping in view of Assembly elections in some States, the BJP has lowered LPG cylinder price by Rs 200. He alleged the BJP government had stopped subsidy on LPG cylinder and increased price by Rs 800, causing huge burden on people.

The CPM leader demanded the Union government to reduce LPG cylinder price by Rs 400 and to deposit the subsidy amount in the bank accounts of consumers. He alleged that BJP is enriching the corporate groups and burdening the people with taxes and increasing fuel prices. He alleged the YSRCP government is Andhra Pradesh is totally surrendered to the Union government and making the people scapegoats. The CPM will stage protests near government offices on September 4, he informed.

Party leaders Prabhakar Reddy, Donepudi Kasinath and others participated in padayatra and signature campaign at Beasant Road in Vijayawada.