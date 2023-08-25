  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Machilipatnam: 4,272 beneficiaries receive Rs 6.68 crore

Machilipatnam: 4,272 beneficiaries receive Rs 6.68 crore
x

Krishna district collector P Raja Babu handing over the specimen cheques to the beneficiaries at Machilipatnam on Thursday

Highlights

As many as 4,272 leftover beneficiaries of all the welfare schemes received Rs 6.68 crore on Thursday. Krishna district collector P Raja Babu handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries in a meeting held at Machilipatnam.

Machilipatnam : As many as 4,272 leftover beneficiaries of all the welfare schemes received Rs 6.68 crore on Thursday. Krishna district collector P Raja Babu handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries in a meeting held at Machilipatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that 395 beneficiaries were given Rs 59.25 lakh under Amma Vodi scheme, 1,125 beneficiaries received Rs 1.12 crore under Jaganna Chedodu and 251 beneficiaries received under the EBC Nestham.

In addition to that, over 2,000 beneficiaries were given amounts under Vasathi Devena, Input Subsidy, Matyakara Bharosa, Nethanna Nestham, YSR Asara and other schemes, he said. The Collector further said that the government’s main aim was to reach all the welfare schemes to all eligible beneficiaries.

District Agricultural Advisory Committee Chairman Jannu Raghava Rao, DLDO Subbarao, DRDA PD PSR Prasad, DEO Tahera Sultana and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X