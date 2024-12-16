Machilipatnam port works to be completed by 2025

Vijayawada: Minister for mines, excise and prohibition Kollu Ravindra said the Machilipatnam port works would be completed by the end of next year. He said the construction works are at brisk pace and called upon the people of Machilipatnam to cooperate for the development of the Machilipatnam city.

Ravindra along with APSRTC chairman and former MP Konakalla Narayana paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the creation of Andhra in 1953. The Minister and the RTC chairman garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu near the district court in Machilipatnam on Sunday and paid tributes to the departed leader.

Speaking at the event, the minister said he got inspiration from the freedom struggle of Potti Sriramulu and began the fast for construction of Machilipatnam port on December 15, 2015. He said the fast continued for nearly 100 days.

Ravindra said Potti Sriramulu participated in the fast unto death for 58 days and sacrificed his life.

The APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana said Potti Sriramulu is still alive in the hearts of Andhra Pradesh even though he sacrificed his life in 1953 for creation of Andhra from Madras province.

He said the credit goes to Potti Sriramulu for creation of a separate state for Telugu people and people should not forget it. He said the Telugu people should get inspiration from Potti Sriramulu to resolve the problems.

Arya Vysya corporation Director M Baba Prasad, District Grandhalaya Samstha former chairman G Gopichand, NDA leaders and others participated in the programme and paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu, who is revered as the immortal (Amarajeevi) in

the state.