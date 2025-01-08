  • Menu
Malladi urges withdrawal of fuel surcharge

Vijayawada: Former MLA Malladi Vishnu appealed to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Authority to withdraw the fuel surcharge, true up charge and various other charges being levied on people.

Vishnu along with YSRCP NTR district president Devineni Avinash submitted a representation to the APERC chairman here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Vishnu said that the state government which stated that there would not be any burden on people during 2025-26, levied the burden of Rs 15,485 crore in the name of adjustment charges.

The burden would be on two crore families including 50 lakh poor families. And out of 2 crore consumers, 1.5 crore are household power consumers.

He recalled that the YSRCP government had paid a subsidy of Rs 45,000 crore to the Discoms as against the Rs 15,000 crore by the TDP government between 2014 and 2019.

The NDA government, without bearing subsidy, is levying additional burden on the consumers. He demanded that the government implement the promises it had given during the elections. He also demanded restoration of 200 units of free power to the SC and ST families.

