Mallikarjuna Reddy assumes office as RTC Chairman

Vijayawada: A Mallikarjuna Reddy assumed charge as Chairman of the APSRTC here on Wednesday.

Later, speaking to the media, Mallikarjuna Reddy said he would strive for the development of the RTC. He thanked the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him for the post. Transport Minister Perni Nani, Education Minister A Suresh, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, MPs, MLAs from various parts of the State particularly from Rayalaseema region attended the oath-taking ceremony.

RTC EDs A Koteswara Rao, KS Brahmananda Reddy P Krishna Mohan and other officials greeted the new chairman.