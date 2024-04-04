  • Menu
Mangalagiri: Ensure quick distribution of pensions, Pawan urges CS
Highlights

Exhorts Jana Sena activists to help the pensioners

Mangalagiri : Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan through his X handle urged Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy to ensure quick distribution of pension amount to the aged women and physically challenged persons.

Pawan recalled that the revenue staff was posted at the theatres when his movies were released and the same. The government employees were also deployed at liquor shops during the pandemic period. The JSP chief felt that the employees of village/ward secretariats could well hand over the pension amounts to the beneficiaries at their homes.

In another tweet in his X handle, Pawan appealed to the activists of the Jana Sena Party to help the aged and the physically challenged to take the pension beneficiaries to the secretariats in their personal vehicles and help them collect the pensions.

He appealed to the party activists to consider it as a social responsibility. He also called upon the workers of the BJP and TDP to help the pensioners.

X