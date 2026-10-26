Manohar Naidu unanimously elected president

Vijayawada: Talamudipi Manohar Naidu was unanimously elected as the new president of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society at the elections held on Sunday to constitute the society’s new committee.

The Vijayawada Book Festival, regarded as one of the prominent book fairs in the country, has played a significant role in promoting reading habits, encouraging literary activities and bringing authors, publishers, literary enthusiasts and readers together on a common platform.

The election of the new committee is expected to provide fresh impetus to the festival’s activities and further strengthen its contribution to the literary and cultural landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

The newly constituted committee is expected to focus on expanding the reach of the book festival, encouraging people of all age groups to develop a reading habit and creating greater opportunities for interaction between writers, publishers and readers. Special emphasis is likely to be placed on attracting students and young readers, introducing them to a wide range of books and fostering an interest in literature, knowledge and creative expression. The Vijayawada Book Festival has emerged as an important annual literary event, attracting book lovers from different parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions.