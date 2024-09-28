Merit scholarships awarded to students of Siddhartha Engg College

Vijayawada: Merit scholarships were awarded to first-year B Tech students based on academic standards and performance metrics, said Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, secretary of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education.

Addressing the meeting organised to disburse scholarships at the Deemed to be University here on Friday, he highlighted the Academy’s commitment to providing quality education since its establishment in 1975. He encouraged students to embrace the values and skills acquired at Siddhartha University and to strive for scholarships throughout their studies.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao noted that scholarships are available to merit students across all branches. He congratulated parents for their support and said that this financial assistance reflects the university’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting academic excellence.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof AV Ratna Prasad emphasised the university’s dedication to honouring meritorious students from both counseling and management quotas. Scholarships worth Rs 1.5 crore were awarded to 485 deserving students based on their performance in the Siddhartha Engineering Entrance Examination (SEEE), JEE Mains, EAPCET and Intermediate courses. He encouraged students to maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5 and 75 per cent attendance to continue qualifying for scholarships each year.

Registrar Prof M Ravichand shared scholarship details with parents and urged students to aspire for higher achievements that would inspire future generations of the university. Deans, heads of departments, faculty, staff, parents, and students were present.