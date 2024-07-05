Minister Kolusu visits viral fever-hit Cheepuru Gudem

Eluru: State Information and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy visited Cheepuru Gudem village in Chatrai mandal on Thursday and examined the health condition of the people in the village due to the outbreak of viral fever.

Speaking on the occasion, he warned the officials that action will be taken against those who neglect public health. The state government is giving utmost priority to public health and those neglecting the health of the people will not be spared. The sanitation conditions in the villages should be perfect.

If there are any unhygienic conditions in the villages with sewage and garbage accumulation, the concerned panchayat secretaries are responsible.

Due to the lack of sanitation, mosquitoes will increase and fevers will spread. The authorities should ensure that the roads are free from garbage and take steps to prevent sewage from being stagnated in the drainage. They should take steps to ensure that the villages are cleaned every day by sanitation workers from 6 in the morning. Drinking water tanks should be cleaned and chlorinated to provide safe drinking water to people without getting diarrhoea.

Fogging should be done every day to prevent the spread of mosquitoes in the village. When he asked about the cleaning of the drinking water tank in the village, DE Bhaskara Rao informed the minister that the stairs of the drinking water tank had been repaired.

He warned that the situation in the village should be improved within two days, otherwise action will be taken against the officials.

The minister directed the district medical and health officer Dr Sharmistha to run the medical camps until the health conditions in the village improve. MPDO Mangakumari, Panchayat Secretary Nagaraju, DPHO Vijayalakshmi and officials of various departments were present.