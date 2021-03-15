Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao thanks people for YSRCP's victory

Vijayawada: Jubilant over the massive victory of the YSRCP in the municipal corporation elections here on Sunday, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao thanked the people of Vijayawada for handing over massive victory to the YSRCP candidates. He participated in the celebrations at his camp office in the old city.

Addressing the media, the minister said that the bastion of the TDP is blasted with its defeat in the elections. "The YSRCP is sweeping the elections of the urban local bodies throughout the State," he pointed out.

People voted to the YSRCP after observing the rule of the Chief Minister for the last 20 months, he said that the victory was a gift to the Chief Minister.

He said that Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena did not win even single division and the TDP candidates lost their deposits.

He said that the Chief Minister will announce the name of the mayor on March 18.