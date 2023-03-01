MLC elections in AP, TS on March 23

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India issued notification to fill 10 MLC vacancies in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as the 10 MLCs, including seven from AP and three from TS are going to retire on March 29. The MLCs retiring include Nara Lokesh, Pothula Suneetha, Batchula Arjunudu, Dokka Manikya Varaprasada Rao, Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju Penumatsa and Gangula Prabhakara Reddy and Challa Bhageerath Reddy (vacant from Nov 2, 2022) from AP and Alimineti Krishna Reddy, Gangadhar Goud Vullolla and Naveen Kumar Kurmalahgari from Telangana As per the notification, last date for filing nomination is March 13, last date for withdrawal of nomination is March 16 and elections will be conducted on March 23.



