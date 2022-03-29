Mulk Holdings delegation meets CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: A delegation of Mulk Holdings led by its international Chairman Nawab Shaji ul Mulk has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Tuesday and discussed their company's business plan in Andhra Pradesh. Mulk Holdings has come forward to setup a manufacturing hub at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore providing employment opportunities to 1,000 people directly and another 2,000 people indirectly, at EMC Kopparthi in YSR district.

Mulk Holdings will set up units for manufacturing of aluminum coils, high performance paints used for coil coating, aluminium coil coating production lines, film manufacturing unit, mineral cores production lines, aluminium composition panels and metal composite materials production lines. Mulk Holdings has recently signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh Government in the presence of former minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy in Dubai. Mulk Holdings headquarters is at UAE and they have business in Europe, USA, Africa, India and Middle East Countries and they have marketing and distribution in more than 100 countries.

They have production base in India, UAE, Serbia, Turkey and Omen with 2,50,00,000 M2 global production capacity. Mulk Holdings Vice Chairman Adnan ul Mulk, Special Representative to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Middle & Far East Zulfi Ravdjee, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, APIIC MD and VC Subramanyam and other officials were present in the meeting.