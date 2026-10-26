Muslims threaten to boycott Kondapalli civic polls

Vijayawada: Muslim residents of West Ibrahimpatnam have threatened to boycott the upcoming Kondapalli municipal elections if the authorities fail to resolve a dispute over the alleged encroachment of a public space used by people from different communities for decades.

The residents staged a sit-in protest near a mosque in West Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday, objecting to the alleged encroachment of a site containing a well, where a shed was reportedly constructed and gates installed. Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The protesters alleged that some individuals had encroached upon the land traditionally used by people belonging to various communities. They expressed concern that gates had been installed and the shed locked overnight during the election period, claiming that such actions could trigger communal tensions.

They demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident and urged the authorities to ascertain whether influential individuals or political leaders were involved. They also called upon the government to reclaim the allegedly encroached land and ensure that it remained accessible to all communities.

The protesters said they had submitted complaints to officials several times but no effective action had been taken so far. They appealed to the district Collector to intervene immediately and provide a clear assurance that the issue would be resolved.