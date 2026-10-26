  1. Home
  2. Vijayawada
Vijayawada

Muslims threaten to boycott Kondapalli civic polls

In Short

The residents staged a sit-in protest near a mosque in West Ibrahimpatnam

Muslim residents staging a sit-in protest near a mosque at West Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday, demanding action over the alleged encroachment of a public space
X

Muslim residents staging a sit-in protest near a mosque at West Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday, demanding action over the alleged encroachment of a public space

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Vijayawada: Muslim residents of West Ibrahimpatnam have threatened to boycott the upcoming Kondapalli municipal elections if the authorities fail to resolve a dispute over the alleged encroachment of a public space used by people from different communities for decades.

The residents staged a sit-in protest near a mosque in West Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday, objecting to the alleged encroachment of a site containing a well, where a shed was reportedly constructed and gates installed. Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The protesters alleged that some individuals had encroached upon the land traditionally used by people belonging to various communities. They expressed concern that gates had been installed and the shed locked overnight during the election period, claiming that such actions could trigger communal tensions.

They demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident and urged the authorities to ascertain whether influential individuals or political leaders were involved. They also called upon the government to reclaim the allegedly encroached land and ensure that it remained accessible to all communities.

The protesters said they had submitted complaints to officials several times but no effective action had been taken so far. They appealed to the district Collector to intervene immediately and provide a clear assurance that the issue would be resolved.

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dasari Srinivasa Rao

[email protected]

Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

Tags

IbrahimpatnamKondapalli ElectionsLand DisputePublic EncroachmentResidents Protest
Next Story
      Share it
      X