Nation transitioned from Scams to Schemes rule under BJP

Ongole: The BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandheswari said that the nine-year rule by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has impacted the country so much that historians will draw a line before and after Modi while discussing the development of the country and the welfare of the public.

Speaking at the Maha Janasampark public meeting in Ongole, Purandheswari said that in the 75 years of independence to the country, 60 years was a rule of scams, while the remaining 15 years were a rule of Schemes under BJP.

She explained various welfare programmes initiated by the BJP government and the funds are sanctioned to the state. She called it a shame on the state government to supply drinking water once in three or four days in Ongole though the union government has sanctioned funds under the AMRUT scheme to the town.

BJP AP president challenged the state government leaders on the topic, Development by BJP- Corruption by YSRCP. He said that the public will understand ultimately that the YSRCP government is pasting their stickers on the schemes by the Union government.

BJP Prakasam president PV Sivareddy, district in-charge Surendra Reddy, Feedback pramukh Lanka Dinakar, state executive member N Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy and others also participated in the meeting.