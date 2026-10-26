NMC to consider extension of MBBS admission deadline

Vijayawada: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has agreed to examine Andhra Pradesh’s request for an extension of the MBBS admission deadline and a reduction in the NEET UG qualifying percentile for the 2026–27 academic year, following 112 vacant seats under the Non-Resident Indians (NRI) quota after the completion of the stray round of counselling.

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), acting on the directions of the State government, has approached the NMC seeking a further 15-day extension to complete the admission process. The university also requested a relaxation in the NEET UG-2026 qualifying percentile to enable eligible candidates to fill the remaining vacancies. According to the existing schedule, admissions to MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026–27 academic year are to be completed by October 26. The university conducted Phase I, Phase II, mop-up and stray rounds of counselling in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. However, 112 NRI quota MBBS seats remained vacant after the stray round concluded on October 23.

In a communication addressed to the NMC chairperson and the Deputy Director General (Medical Education) of the Directorate General of Health Services, the university registrar explained the need for additional time to fill the vacant seats.

The university also referred to a representation from the General Secretary of the AP Private Medical and Dental Colleges Management Association, which sought an extension of the admission deadline until November 20, 2026.

The NMC has informed the university that it will examine the request and take an appropriate decision after the existing admission deadline expires on October 26.

Of the 112 vacant NRI quota seats, nine are at Paderu Government Medical College and eight at Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women. The remaining 95 seats are spread across private medical colleges in the State. The proposed extension and relaxation in the qualifying percentile are expected to provide an opportunity to fill the vacant seats, subject to the NMC’s decision and applicable admission regulations.