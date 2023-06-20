No safety to women in YSRCP rule, says Naidu

Bapatla: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that there is no safety to women and girls during the rule of the YSRCP government and pointed out that atrocities against women are on the rise.

He came to Uppalavaripalem village and consoled the family members of a 15-year-old boy Amarnath, who was murdered at Razole village of Cherakuapalli mandal in Bapatla district three days ago. He enquired about the reasons for Amarnath’s murder and condemned the incident.

Naidu assured that he will adopt Amarnath’s sister Hemasri and provide free education to her on behalf of NTR Trust. He said Hemasri will study higher education and fight against injustice done to her family. He questioned, “What’s wrong in Amarnath trying to stop the harassment meted out to her sister.”

Speaking on this occasion, the TDP supremo warned that he will take stern action against the accused Venkata Reddy after the TDP government comes to power. He wondered while Amarnath was murdered at 5.30 am, the police had come to the crime spot at 10 am to record the incident.

Recalling that the officials had recorded the dying declaration of Amarnath, he alleged that the accused tried to erase the evidence in the murder. He questioned why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not come here to console the family members of Amarnath so far. He questioned whether the women had to surrender to YSRCP goons and the ganja batch. Youth and women will defeat the YSRCP government in the coming elections, he expressed confidence. Alleging that some of the police officials are doing injustice to their uniform, Naidu warned that he would not leave such officials.

MLA Anagani Satya Prasad, TDP State president K Achannaidu, former Ministers Prattipati Pulla Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana accompanied him.