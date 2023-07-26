Normal to heavy rains lash state

VIJAYAWADA: Normal to heavy rains are falling across the state due to the impact of depression formed in Bay of Bengal. During the last 24 hours rains registered in many parts of the state.

Narsipatnam (Anakapalli) 12 CM, Nuzvid (Eluru) 12 CM, Eluru (Eluru) 11CM, Chintur (Alluri Sitharamaraju) 10CM, Masulipatnam ( Krishna) 10 CM, Gudivada (Krishna) 9 cm, CM, Kukunoor (Eluru) 9 cm, Polavaram (Eluru) 9 cm, Vijayawada (NTR) 8 cm, Visakhapatnam (Vishakhapatnam) 7 cm, Koyyalagudem (distEluru) 7 cm, Kunavaram (Alluri Sitharamaraju) 7 cm, Lam(a) ( Guntur) 7 cm, Sompeta (Srikakulam) 7 cm, Tuni (Kakinada) 7 cm, Kaikalur (Eluru) 7 cm, Nandigama (Ntr District) 7 cm, Visakhapatnam (Vishakhapatnam) 6 cm, Nandigama (NTR) District) 6 cm, Yelamanchili (Anakapalli) 6 cm, Anakapalle (distAnakapalli) 6 cm, Nellimarla (Vizianagaram) 6 cm, Garividi (Vizianagaram) 6 cm, Kalingapatnam (Srikakulam) 6 cm, Bheemunipatnam (Vishakhapatnam) 6 cm, Vizianagaram (Vizianagaram) 6 cm, Amaravati (Guntur) 6 cm, Chintalapudi (Eluru) 6 cm, Ranastalam ( Srikakulam) 5 cm, Narsapuram (West Godavari) 5 cm, Kakinada ( Kakinada) 5 cm. The IMD issued Rain alert for various parts of the state for two days on July 26 and 27.