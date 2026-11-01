NTR dist all set for urban local body elections

Vijayawada: Authorities in NTR district have finalised arrangements for the urban local body elections on November 1 covering Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and municipalities of Kondapalli, Tiruvuru, Nandigama and Jaggaiahpet.

A total of 9,77,236 voters will exercise their franchise across 86 VMC divisions and 136 municipal wards. Of these, 8,05,797 belong to VMC (4,10,918 women, 3,94,792 men and 87 third-gender voters), while the four municipalities account for 1,71,439 voters. One VMC division, 12 wards in Jaggaiahpet and one in Nandigama have been declared unanimously elected, leaving 208 divisions and wards to go to the polls at 1,104 booths.

On Saturday, polling personnel verified ballot material at distribution centres, including Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada, before proceeding to their stations. Police have been deployed for security.

In VMC, elections will be held in 85 of 86 divisions with 349 candidates and 848 booths. One division was declared unanimously elected. The VMC has 8,05,797 voters, including 4,10,918 women, 3,94,792 men and 87 third-gender voters. A total of 349 candidates are contesting the elections, with 848 polling booths established across the city.

Nineteen candidates are in the fray for Mayor, the main contest being among NDA-backed Jana Sena’s Vangaveeti Radhakrishna, YSRCP’s Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and independent AB Venkateswara Rao, backed by the Left parties and Congress.

Kondapalli (52,530 voters, 80 booths, 40 wards) has 106 councillor and eight chairperson candidates. Tiruvuru (38,524 voters, 40 booths, 28 wards) has 79 councillor and seven chairperson aspirants. Nandigama (36,450 voters, 64 booths) will poll in 31 of 32 wards with 74 councillor and five chairperson candidates. Jaggaiahpet (43,935 voters, 72 booths) will hold elections in 24 of 36 wards with 82 councillor and seven chairperson candidates.