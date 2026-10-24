NTR health varsity to mark 40-year milestone on Oct 26

Vijayawada: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, India’s premier health university established in 1986 by N T Rama Rao, is set to celebrate its Ruby Jubilee on October 26 at Dr B R Ambedkar Kalavedika here.

Announcing the arrangements during a press meet here on Friday, vice-chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar, joined by registrar Dr T Sai Sudheer and Dr M L Surya Prabha, director (research), said that the milestone marks four decades of exceptional service to medical education and public healthcare.

Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest, alongside Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. National Medical Commission MARB president Dr M K Ramesh will attend as a special invitee. Due to the prevailing Model Code of Conduct, housing and information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathy will receive the Vice-President at the airport on behalf of health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav.

Highlighting the institution’s exponential growth, Dr Chandrasekhar noted that NTRUHS now affiliates over 580 colleges — including 38 medical colleges, 17 dental colleges, over 280 nursing colleges, 95 physiotherapy institutions, and multiple AYUSH faculties — shaping thousands of skilled healthcare professionals. A special commemorative souvenir detailing the 40-year journey will be unveiled during the celebrations, which will see participation from over 1,000 medical students, faculty, and dignitaries. Special committees have been established to ensure seamless execution.