Ongole: Officials told to focus on preparation of voters’ list

Ongole: Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar asked officials to focus on preparation of voters’ list in the district and make sure it is foolproof.

He conducted a special review meeting with the concerned officers and warned that stringent action will be taken against the people who are negligent in their duties.

Speaking at the meeting, the collector asked district officers to supervise booth-level officers to reach their targets and prepare a note file with the details of the technical difficulties so that he could explain to the AP CEO in his next meeting with him.

He asked officials to conduct mandal and division-level meetings with the BLOs for the conduct of door-to-door surveys and not to involve any volunteers at any stage in the preparation of the voters’ list and its review.

He advised the election department officers to analyze the additions and deletions in the voters’ lists every week.

He asked them to conduct a meeting with the political parties’ representatives this week and modify the polling booths if any on their requests. He asked them to set up a central data system at the district level and speed up voter card and aadhaar card linkage.

The joint collector K Srinivasulu, Markapuram sub-collector Sethu Madhavan, DRO R Srilatha, Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, Kanigiri RDO Ajay Kumar, special deputy collectors, and other officers also participated in the meeting.