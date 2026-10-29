OPERATION FIREWALL–2026: AP Counter Intelligence arrests 2 more Bihar ayouth

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell (AP CI Cell) has arrested two persons from Raxaul in Bihar for their alleged involvement in sharing OTPs linked to Indian SIM cards with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) to activate WhatsApp accounts for espionage activities.

The arrests were made during Phase II of Operation Firewall–2026, launched on October 25. Acting in coordination with the Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and local police, AP CI Cell teams examined five suspects and seized electronic devices as part of the investigation.

The arrested accused, Raja Kumar, a Point-of-Sale (POS) agent, and Aditya Kumar alias Aditya Kumar Pandey, were produced before a court in Vijayawada on October 28. The court remanded them to judicial custody till November 10.

According to the investigation, Raja Kumar allegedly facilitated the activation of WhatsApp accounts using OTPs from Indian mobile numbers and routed them through handlers in Nepal to Pakistani operatives. He allegedly arranged an Airtel Payments Bank account in another person’s name to receive payments for the OTPs.

Investigators found that a PIO using the identity ‘Soni’ or ‘Soni Queen’ allegedly contacted Annam Sai Vara Prasad, a civilian contract driver engaged by Naval officers in Visakhapatnam, and obtained classified information concerning warships and submarines of the Eastern Naval Command. Another operative, identified as ‘Joshita Pall,’ allegedly attempted to obtain classified information by offering money to personnel.

Aditya Kumar allegedly worked with Raja Kumar and Pakistani agents identified as Wasim, Sultan and Nayeem to activate WhatsApp accounts and communicate through encrypted platforms. He allegedly received funds through a bank account held in another person’s name.

Earlier, the AP CI Cell arrested Annam Sai Vara Prasad in Visakhapatnam on October 1 and Naval employee Pradip Mukharjee in CoimbatorAe on October 3. Both remain in judicial custody at Vijayawada District Jail.