Over 15,600 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Vijayawada: As many as 15,607 cases including 15,045 pending cases and 562 pre-litigation cases were settled by 313 Lok Adalat benches constituted throughout the State and presided over by the judicial officers of different cadres as part of the National Lok Adalat which was conducted on Sunday, according to member secretary of AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and District and Sessions judge Chinnamsetty Raju.

He said in a statement here that the National Lok Adalat was conducted as per the direction of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami of Andhra Pradesh High Court, executive chairman of APSLSA Justice Joymalya Bagchi and chairman of AP High Court Legal Services Committee Justice AV Sesha Sai.

He said that the settlement amount was Rs 25.50 crore. In the High Court, 561 cases were settled and Rs 7.04 crore was awarded, he added.

The member secretary thanked the advocates and the public who actively participated and the officials of stakeholder departments for making the National Lok Adalat a grand success.