Live
Just In
Paderu: Tribals demand road to their villages
Paderu (ASR district) : Kondu tribesmen of nine hilly villages under Pinakota, Peddakota and Jeenapadu Panchayats staged a demonstration with horses and doli for a distance of 5 km on Wednesday, demanding construction of road to their villages. They raised slogans in this demonstration that the road works should start immediately from Ballagaruvu and Dayarthi villages to Madrevu.
Their villages are 120 km away from Anantagiri mandal headquarters of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. They demanded that the district Collector should visit these villages. where they were traveling on horses and asked him to know the conditions there. About 2,000 tribals live in Madrevu, Tunisibu, Dayarti, Gurralu Bailu, Gummanti, Pechu Mamidi, Karakavalasa, Rachakilam, Reddypadu, and Kotagaravu villages on the top of the hill, said K Govinda Rao, District Honorary President of 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee of Adivasi Rights Association.
PVTG Adivasi Girijana Sangam convenor S Sudhakar, Kondathambili Narasinga Rao of Madrevu, the elders of various villages Gamemala Janma Raju, Korra Subbarao and Korra Jammulu led the agitation.