Penugonda elected Arasam national president
Guntur: Advocate and writer Penugonda Lakshmi Narayana has been elected as All India Abhyudaya Rachayitala Sangam president and Sukhdev Singh Sirsa elected as general secretary at the Sangam’s 18th national convention held at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, according to the Arasam leader Mothukuri Arunkumar.
The meeting demanded the intervention of the Central government to contain violence in Manipur. It felt that there was a need to encourage new writers.
The meeting demanded the government to provide safety and security to the writers. Writers from various states participated in the convention and several books were released.
