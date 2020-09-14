People rush to Prakasam barrage to watch floodwaters

Vijayawada: Prakasam barrage became a tourist spot on Sunday with thousands of people rushed to watch the release of gushing flood waters from the barrage into sea. More than one lakh cusecs of water reached the Prakasam barrage and the officials released the water by lifting the gates.

The irrigation officials have lifted the crest gates of Prakasam barrage several times since the rainy season began in June. Children and adults joyfully spent the Sunday at the Prakasam barrage watching the floodwaters. As the weather was very cool, hundreds of families spent the holiday watching the picturesque river and its beauty.

The barrage is receiving the floodwaters from Pulichintala reservoir near Jaggaiahpet. The Pulichintala reservoir was filled with floodwater and its storage capacity is 45.77 TMC.

The inflow into Pulichintala reservoir was 1.38 lakh cusecs and the outflow was 1.34 lakh cusecs. Nagarjuna Sagar also got water to full capacity of reservoir with 312 TMC water.

Sagar reservoir was receiving 1.45 lakh cusecs and outflow was 1.32 lakh cusecs by Sunday. Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Krishna river in Kurnool and other districts, Nallamala forests, the water inflows increasing in three reservoirs of Sagar, Srisailam and Pulichintala.