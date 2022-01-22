People totally vexed with misrule of YSRCP, says Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday asserted that the people of Andhra Pradesh were totally vexed with the misrule of the YSRCP in the past three years. Naidu said there was no section of the society that did not suffer because of the thoughtless decisions of Chief Minister

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Time has come for the local TDP leaders to step up their agitations on local problems to bring greater pressure on the ruling party leaders to mend their ways.

Addressing an online meeting with party leaders, the TDP chief lauded the Covid services being rendered by the NTR Memorial Trust and urged the TDP cadres to avail the services to help the people. The TDP chief alleged that corruption of the YSRCP local leaders was crossing all limits. The TDP leaders must be alert and expose the malpractices of the ruling party leaders.