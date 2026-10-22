Police dog Lucy laid to rest with full police honours

Vijayawada: Police dog Lucy, who rendered nearly nine years of distinguished service in Explosives Detection Squad of NTR District Police Commissionerate, passed away on Tuesday evening due to illness. She was eight years and eight months old.

City Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu paid tribute to Lucy and directed officials to conduct her funeral with full police honours. City Security Wing ACP Chiranjeevi, Reserve Inspectors Ankamarao, Sampangi Rao and Sudhakar Reddy, along with Reserve Sub-Inspectors and other police personnel, laid floral tributes on her mortal remains.

Lucy belonged to the Belgian Malinois breed and was born on February 15, 2018. She received specialised training in detecting explosives at the Mangalagiri training centre under the supervision of dog handler A Suresh, ARHC-2619.