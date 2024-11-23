Promote handlooms, Minister tells people

Vijayawada: The NDA government has been striving hard to bring back the past glory of the handicrafts and artistes, said Minister for Handloom and BC Welfare S Savitha after inaugurating the Lepakshi Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar here on Friday.

East MLA Gadde Rammohan, AP Handicrafts Development Corporation vice-chairman and MD M Viswa and RDO K Chaitanya were also present.

The exhibition housed about 100 stalls with the handicrafts from various States all over the country including embroidery, grass leaf, imitation jewellery, carpets, leather articles, hand block printing, tie and dye sarees, wood carvings, lace bags, dress material, Kondapalli toys and others.

Later, addressing the gathering, the Minister appealed to people to encourage and promote handlooms. She recalled that three exhibitions were organised here during the last five months. She expressed satisfaction over the growth in the sales of handicrafts at Lepakshi and handlooms at APCO.

She announced that a Lepakshi emporium would be set up at Rajamahendravaram airport soon.

MLA Gadde Ramamohan appealed to people to encourage arts and buy handlooms.

Lepakshi managing director M Viswa, APCO MD R Pavana Murthy, officials of handloom and textiles department also participated.