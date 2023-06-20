Puttaparthi: Officials told to resolve woes of people with a missionary zeal

Puttaparthi: District Collector P Arun Babu has instructed district officials to apply their mind on the redressal of people’s grievances with a missionary zeal.

Addressing district officials, Arun Babu said that grievance redressal is top on the agenda of government being overseen by no less than chief minister himself and to top it all, platforms like ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ has also been created for the same purpose. These platforms are aimed at quality redressal of people’s grievances.

The collector later personally received petitions from people. In all, 239 petitions were received. The collector asked officials to monitor the fate of petitions after forwarding them to the concerned.

For the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ scheme to be launched from July 1 to August 1, the collector said that door-to-door survey will be undertaken as a prelude to the scheme to know what all certificates the people need from the government. Volunteers and secretariat staff should go to every home and do all the documentation for the certificates required by the people. A camp will be organised at the village and ward secretariat level for the purpose of delivery of the certificates. The Tahsildars and MPDOs should organise these camps and the stakeholders are supposed to attend the camp meetings.

While crores of rupees were released for ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme, bills have not been uploaded from Hindupur, Kadiri, Roddam, Kothacheruvu and Bukkapatnam. Officials should see that bills are immediately uploaded. The Panchayath Raj and RWS must speed up the bills uploading work.

Under MGNREG scheme, the collector said that 1 lakh manhours of work should be created and their bills of wages should be uploaded without delay.

He said the district should be in the forefront of building secretariat offices, RBKs and YSR health clinics. Engineers should oversee progress of housing works.