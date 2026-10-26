Radha, ABV share warm embrace during campaign

Vijayawada: Ina heartwarming moment amid intense campaign for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) mayoral election, two prominent contestants - Vangaveeti Radhakrishna and retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao - set aside their political differences to share a warm and friendly interaction in Machavaram on Sunday.

The two mayoral candidates unexpectedly came face-to-face while Radhakrishna, Jana Sena Party candidate representing the NDA alliance, was campaigning in the area along with party leaders and supporters.

AB Venkateswara Rao, who is contesting as an independent candidate with the backing of Left parties and Congress, was also in the fray with his own campaign. Both are campaigning extensively across the city to reach out to voters.

JSP mayoral candidate Vangaveeti was travelling from Gunadala towards Machavaram in his campaign vehicle, while independent candidate AB Venkateswara Rao was conducting a foot campaign near Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Machavaram.

When the two candidates came face-to-face, they greeted each other warmly. Radhakrishna stepped out of his vehicle and walked towards ABV, embracing him warmly. The two leaders were seen smiling and exchanging pleasantries for a few moments, drawing the attention of people and campaign supporters in the area. The friendly encounter stood out against the backdrop of an intense electoral contest in which both candidates are seeking public support for the coveted mayoral post. Their cordial exchange demonstrated that political differences need not translate into personal hostility.

The meeting quickly became a talking point among those present, with the two leaders’ warm gestures offering a striking contrast to the competitive atmosphere of electioneering.

The unexpected meeting between the two key contestants added a human-interest angle to the Vijayawada mayoral campaign, showing a friendly side of politics amid the contest for electoral supremacy.