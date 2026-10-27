Rahul’s fighting 89 rescues Andhra after top-order collapse

Vijayawada: Middle-order batter Seeram Venkata Rahul scored a fighting 89 to help Andhra post a respectable total of 231 before being bowled out in 73.2 overs on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Chhattisgarh at the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Andhra Cricket Association (DVR-ACA) Ground in Mulapadu near Vijayawada on Monday. After winning the toss, Andhra captain Ricky Bhui elected to bat first, but the hosts suffered an early collapse as their top order failed to build partnerships. Chhattisgarh bowlers Ajay Mandal and Jayanth Yadav played a crucial role in dismantling the Andhra batting line-up. Opener Hemanth Reddy was dismissed for two in the second over, with Andhra losing their first wicket at five. Abhishek Reddy (23) and Karan Shinde (7) also failed to convert their starts, leaving Andhra struggling to gain momentum. Shaik Rasheed (24), Ricky Bhui (23) and Revanth Reddy (2) could not convert their starts into substantial contributions. With wickets falling at regular intervals, Seeram Venkat Rahul held the innings together with a patient knock of 89 off 173 balls, including seven fours and a six.

He found valuable support from Venkat Sasikanth, who scored 31. The pair added 64 runs for the seventh wicket, helping Andhra recover from a precarious position. Sasikanth’s dismissal at 175 for seven triggered another slide, as Saurabh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay and Rahul’s remaining batting partners failed to extend the innings significantly.

Chhattisgarh’s bowlers capitalised on the early breakthroughs, with Jayanth Yadav claiming four wickets for 75 runs and Ajay Mandal taking three for 56. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picked up two wickets for 66 runs, while Dev Aditya Singh took one for 10. In reply, Chhattisgarh reached 35 for one in 14 overs at stumps, trailing Andhra by 196 runs. Anuj Tiwary was unbeaten on 11 and Mayank Verma on seven at the close of play. Andhra will look to make early inroads on the second day to restrict Chhattisgarh’s first-innings total.

Scoreboard

Andhra first innings: 231 all out in 73.2 overs. Seeram Venkata Rahul 89 (173b, 7x4, 1x6), Venkat Sasikanth 31, Shaik Rasheed 24, Ricky Bhui 23.

Chhattisgarh bowling: Jayanth Yadav 4/75, Ajay Mandal 3/56, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/66, Dev Aditya Singh 1/10.

Chhattisgarh first innings: 35/1 in 14 overs. Anuj Tiwary 11*, Mayank

Verma 7*.