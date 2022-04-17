Railway Protection Force undertakes rescue operations

Vijayawada: As part of its objective, the Railway Protection Force has been carrying on unrelenting fight against criminals in protecting railway property, facilitate passenger security and safety. In order to give focused attention to safety of railway property, passenger security and aiding passengers, while taking coordinated action with government police and other

law enforcement agencies, the RPF has launched several operations in March and recorded noteworthy performance, according to a communiqué from the South-Central Railway here on Sunday.

The statement says that under Mission Jeevan Raksha, the RPF personnel, risking their own lives, saved 21 persons including 13 men and eight women during March.

Likewise, under Operation Nanhe Fariste, the RPF undertook the noble cause of identifying and rescuing children in need of care and protection, who are lost or separated from their family due to various reasons. As many as 93 children including 66 boys and 27 girls were provided safety.

Under Operation Amanat, the RPF personnel provided help in securing passenger belongings and handed over them to the rightful owners. The RPF recovered more than 192 belongings of passengers, valued at more than Rs 42 lakh.

The RPF has launched Operation Narcos to curb narcotic smuggling through Railways. Under this operation, the RPF has confiscated narcotic products valued more than Rs 7.50 lakh with the arrest of six persons during March.

The RPF also rescued destitute, helpless, mentally unsound, trafficked adults in need of care and protection under Operation Dignity and helped them to reunite with their families or get them relocated at shelter homes in collaboration with the NGOs. The RPF of the SC Railway rescued five men and 10 men in March.

Medical assistance was provided to 59 passengers including elderly, women, divyangjan, sick, injured and infants during their travel in boarding and deboarding during March.

Under Operation Satark liquor worth Rs 1.97 lakh transporting illegally through trains was seized with arrest of six persons and subsequently handed over to the Excise department during March.