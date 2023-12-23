Rajamahendravaram: Lawyers burn copies of GO-512

Rajamahendravaram : The lawyers protested by burning GO 512 copies under the auspices of the Rajahmundry Bar Association and demand the repeal of the AP Land Titling Act brought by the state government, here on Friday.

Speaking to media, a member of the AP State Bar Council Muppalla Subbarao said that there are high chances of encroachment by land mafia on common farmers’ lands due to this law.

According to this law, the affected people will also lose the right to question the irregularities committed by the revenue officials and the opportunity to approach the courts, he said.

He suggested to set-up special courts for quick resolution of land disputes.

Treasurer of Rajahmundry Bar Association MV Durga Prasad, advocates Rama Rao Chowdary, Surapureddy Tatarao, G Devi Bhavani, Dasari Ammulu, senior advocates K Sunil Lional, BJS Divakar, Dharnalakota Venkateswara Rao, Raj Kumar, Kasi Srinivasa Rao, Tammareddy Pranigrahi, N Srinivasu, Battu Sunil, Rachapalli Prasad, KLR Prakash and others were present.